Pennsylvania delegates are holding an emergency meeting on pledging delegates to Harris

Pennsylvania Democratic chairman Sharif Street is convening an emergency meeting with all Pennsylvania delegates today at 1 p.m. Monday during which he expects a majority of delegates will pledge their support to Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic presidential nominee.

Delegates will meet over Zoom and vote twice, first in a voice vote to indicate if they support Harris, then in an electronic vote where they will individually decide if they are formally backing her, a sign of the party’s fast-moving effort to coalesce behind Harris after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race on Sunday.

Advertisement

The formal support comes with an asterisk, Street said, given the Democratic National Committee hasn’t adopted the rules for the unprecedented scenario of the presumptive nominee exiting the race so late in the campaign. A DNC rules meeting is slated for Wednesday.

The Pennsylvania delegate vote today would create pledged delegates, Street said, getting Harris closer to being the presumptive nominee of the party. Those votes would likely formally be cast next month at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

”Pursuant to Pennsylvania’s bylaws we’re doing the best we can to make it clear that our delegates, our organization, and our state party, and all other permutations, support Kamala Harris for president and we hope to have that all wrapped up by today,” said Street, a state senator and the son of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street.

In two separate meetings the state party’s executive committee will also vote to formally endorse Harris and the state’s 67 county chairs and regional chairs will vote to endorse her.

Street said the electronic vote creates a record of pledged delegates, a process the state party has had in place for several years and one the Harris campaign said would be helpful.

”A representative from the Harris campaign to the Pennsylvania Democrats had said it would be helpful — that we should follow whatever process — but it would be helpful if we create a record.”

Pennsylvania Democrats have overwhelmingly voiced support for Harris since Biden endorsed her after dropping out of the race on Sunday. She is expected to inherit much of the staff, campaign infrastructure and campaign war chest that Biden had assembled.

Street said he was not concerned about moving too quickly after Biden exited the race or that it could prevent delegates from backing other candidates who could come later.

”There’s overwhelming support for Vice President Harris,” he said. “We would like to move Kamala Harris into being the presumptive nominee.”

If Harris gets the endorsement of delegates on Monday it’ll be the at least the third state to take such a move less than 24 hours after Biden dropped out of the race.

On a Sunday afternoon call, the Tennessee delegates unanimously voted to support Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination.

North Carolina’s Democratic Party took a similar step on Sunday evening. The party chair there told The Washington Post a meeting was convened to explain to delegates their rights moving forward, as they were no longer committed to backing Biden. The call resulted in 168 delegates voting unanimously by voice vote to endorse Harris.

State parties adopt different rules so the processes individual states follow could be different.