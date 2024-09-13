Kamala Harris holding a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. today. Here’s what to know.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in Pennsylvania today, fresh off here high-profile debate against former President Donald Trump in Philadelphia earlier this week.

Harris is expected to make two stops today. She will make a campaign stop in Johnstown near Pittsburgh Friday afternoon before traveling east to Wilkes-Barre to attend a rally at Wilkes University around 7 p.m. Details of both visits have not yet been released.

The visit is part of what her campaign is describing as a “New Way Forward” tour of key battleground states, including North Carolina Thursday night, where she reiterated her call on Trump to debate her again.

“I believe we owe it to the voters to have another debate, because this election and what is at stake could not be more important,” Harris said.

While Trump kept open the possibility of a second debate with Harris during a visit to Shanksville, Pa. Wednesday, he all but shut down the idea Thursday, writing in all caps on Truth Social, “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Harris’ visit to Wilkes-Barre today:

Where in Pennsylvania is the Harris rally?

Harris’ rally Friday is being held at the McHale Athletic Center at Wilkes University in Wilkes-Barre, about two hours north of Philadelphia in Luzerne County.

It’s Harris’ third visit to Pennsylvania just this week. She was in Pittsburgh over the weekend campaigning and prepping for Tuesday’s presidential debate, held at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

Overall, it’s Harris’ twelfth visit this year to Pennsylvania, a battleground state likely to determine who wins the 2024 election.

What time does Harris’ Wilkes-Barre rally start?

Harris is scheduled to speak around 7 p.m., and doors are expected to open sometime in the afternoon.

It’s unclear how long Harris’ speech will last, but it certainly won’t be as long as a Trump rally, which typically go for a couple of hours. She spoke for about 25 minutes at a campaign rally in Charlotte, N.C. Thursday.

Where can I stream Harris’ rally in Wilkes-Barre?

C-SPAN will be streaming the rally starting at 6:30 p.m. You can also find a livestream of Harris’ rally on YouTube Saturday, but you’re better off sticking with mainstream outlets, such as the Associated Press and PBS.

You can stream it live here at Inquirer.com, courtesy of the Washington Post:

How do you get tickets to Harris’ rally in Wilkes-Barre?

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party has a sign-up page for anyone interested in attending Harris rally tonight in Wilkes-Barre. Click here for more information and for a chance to obtain tickets.

Will roads be shut down?

Roads around McHale Athletic Center, including Academy, Market, and River Streets, will be closed throughout the day, according to police. George Avenue and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard in downtown Wilkes-Barre will also be closed during portions of the day.

Police also say to expect delays and closures on I-81 and Route 309 ahead of the rally.

President Biden will be in Philadelphia Monday

President Joe Biden will be back in Philadelphia Monday, according to the White House. Details about the timing and location of the visit have not been announced.

Biden was in Pennsylvania on Wednesday to mark the 23rd anniversary of the terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001. He and Harris participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial in Shanksville, Pa., the site of a plane crash after passengers and crew fought back against terrorists who had attempted to hijack the plane.

While in town, Biden stopped by the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, where in an effort to promote unity he donned the red cap of a Trump supporter.

Trump also took part in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Flight 93 memorial Wednesday, shortly after Biden and Harris departed. He also visited the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, where he was greeted with a warm welcome by supporters. Trump won nearly 68% of the vote in Cambria County against Biden in the 2020 election.