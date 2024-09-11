Kamala Harris stopped by a Philadelphia watch party following a raucous debate night

They ate penne alla vodka and smoked salmon and guacamole, and then, as millions of other Americans, they partook of the political feast they’ve been waiting for — the debate between presidential nominees, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald J. Trump.

While raucous watch parties around the city — including one at which Harris herself made an appearance — elicited more than their shares of cheers, catcalls and groans, at least one thing was clear:

The outcome was nothing like the debate between Trump and President Joe Biden in June, which led to Biden’s withdrawal from the race after party leaders expressed concerns about his dismal performance.

The consensus among Harris’ supporters was that she more than held her own. “I’m very pleased with Kamala Harris’ performance,” said Sarah Johnson, 44, a college administrative worker from Northern Liberties, who attended the party hosted by Mayor Cherelle L. Parker at the Dell Music Center. “She’s well-practiced.”

» READ MORE: Kamala Harris and Donald Trump spar in Philadelphia debate: She landed punches, and he took the bait

As for Trump, said Andy Meehan, 60, who was decked in a MAGA hat and American flag polo at the swanky Kimpton Hotel Monaco in Center City for the Philadelphia Young Republicans’ watch party, he gave him a halftime score of “B-plus.”

“I don’t think he’s had a shining moment or a real zinger; but he’s been consistent in exposing” Harris, Meehan said

The crowd at the Kimpton broke into hearty laughter when Trump made an unsupported claim that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ill. were “eating” cats and dogs. But the laughs turned to boos and groans when moderator David Muir pointed out that Springfield’s city manager had found “no specific claims of animals harmed.”

Cheers of “Fight, Fight, Fight” — echoing Trump’s response when he was wounded in an assassination attempt in July in Pennsylvania — erupted during the debate’s first commercial break.

Philadelphia is “where the energy is,” said Moses Oliva, 47, who came to the watch party from his home in North Jersey. While he’s a Trump supporter, Oliva, who is Jewish, said he was impressed with Harris’ ability to land zingers on Trump.

”She was giving some really good responses,” Oliva said, noting particularly her comment that Trump was “fired by 81 million people.”

”A fair fight is important,” said Oliva, who wore a Star of David necklace and MAGA yarmulke. However, he was unmoved by Harris’ response regarding the Israel-Hamas war, where she reaffirmed the country’s right to defend itself. ”She was wishy washy before this,” he said. “Anything that favors Palestine or Hamas is not a winner for me.”

At the official Harris campaign watch party at Cherry Street Pier, Sophia Zoe Kilmer, of Elkins Park, contrasted Harris with Trump, who she said is “very opposed to my way of life as a trans woman.”

“I am here for all the other trans women who can’t be here, living my authentic life, you know, living to inspire and also to inspire people to vote for the Democratic Party,” she said.

Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija said he had seen local leaders from different parts of the state, including as far as Centre County at the party.

“I think it’s really special to see so many people in Pennsylvania who are excited and mobilized for her,” he said. “I see people everywhere that I know are leaders in their communities.”

Those attending also got to welcome a special guest when the debate ended. As Beyoncé songs blasted, supporters held their phones up in anticipation, and at last, at 11:22 p.m., Harris walked on stage, led by second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

She reiterated that she sees herself as the underdog in the race, but declared that she will win Pennsylvania.

State Sen. Vincent Hughes of Philadelphia shouted to the audience: “All roads to the White House go through Pennsylvania.”