Joe Biden hits the campaign trail with Kamala Harris in a first since ending reelection bid, while Donald Trump heads to Pa.

The campaign trail heats back up this week with stops for Vice President Kamala Harris’ and former President Donald Trump’s campaigns scheduled around the country — including one this weekend in Pennsylvania.

Harris’ campaign will have an early showing Tuesday, with second gentleman Doug Emhoff slated to speak at a campaign event in Los Angeles, the White House said. Tuesday will also mark the start of a five-state battleground state tour for Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who is also scheduled to appear in Los Angeles to speak at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees’ convention, The Hill reports.

Following the Los Angeles event, Walz will reportedly attend a fund-raiser in Newport Beach, Calif. Tuesday. He is then slated to embark on a countrywide tour with stops in Denver and Boston on Wednesday, followed by Newport, R.I. and South Hampton, N.Y. Thursday. Walz’s tour will mark his first set of solo appearances since being named Harris’ VP pick last week, when he appeared alongside Harris at a rally at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia.

Thursday will also bring a joint appearance from Harris and President Joe Biden in Prince George’s County, Md., the White House said. The event marks Biden and Harris’ first campaign stop together since Biden announced he would not seek reelection last month, and will feature the two discussing “the progress they are making to lower costs for the American people,” according to the White House.

Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), will begin their campaign schedule Wednesday, according to the Trump campaign website. Trump will appear at a rally in Asheville, N.C. at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center at 4 p.m., while Vance is slated to speak at a campaign event in Byron Center, Mich. at 2 p.m.

On Saturday, Trump will return to Pennsylvania for the second time since surviving an assassination attempt in Butler County last month. He is slated to speak at a campaign rally in Wilkes-Barre at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza at 4 p.m., with doors scheduled to open at noon, his campaign announced Monday.

Trump’s Wilkes-Barre appearance comes following a July 31 stop in Harrisburg, when he held a campaign rally at the New Holland Arena. That event came weeks after the July 13 assassination attempt in Butler, during which Corey Comperatore, a former Buffalo Township fire chief, was killed and two other men were wounded.

Trump has said he plans to return to Butler for a rally honoring Comperatore and the two other injured in the shooting. His campaign has not yet released further details.

Over the weekend, Trump said that a planned Sept. 10 presidential debate hosted by ABC would take place at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The network, however, told The Inquirer that the location and venue has not yet been confirmed.