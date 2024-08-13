Trump, Vance to visit Pa. this week as Harris-Walz campaign sets sights on events in Maryland and Boston

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign is slated to focus on Democratic strongholds Wednesday, while former President Donald Trump’s camp will head to battleground states that have captured both candidates’ attention early this election season.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, is scheduled to make appearances in Denver and Boston Wednesday as part of a five-state tour, marking his first solo campaign trip since being named the Democratic VP pick last week. Those stops will come following a campaign stop in Los Angeles at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees’ convention Tuesday, The Hill reported.

Harris and Walz last week embarked on a battleground state-focused introductory tour following Walz’s addition to the ticket, beginning with a stop at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia. Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), followed the Harris-Walz ticket to battleground states, starting his jaunt at the 2300 Arena in South Philadelphia.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, meanwhile, will also campaign on Harris’ behalf Wednesday with a scheduled speaking engagements in Chicago and Glencoe, Ill., the White House announced. Emhoff was also scheduled to speak at a campaign event in Los Angeles Tuesday.

Harris herself will appear Thursday in Prince George’s County, Md. There, she is expected to be joined by President Joe Biden, marking the pair’s first campaign stop together since Biden announced he was dropping out of the race last month. Harris and Biden will discuss “the progress they are making to lower costs for the American people,” the White House said. Harris will then speak at a campaign event in Raleigh, N.C. Friday.

Trump on Wednesday is slated to hold a rally in Asheville, N.C., where he will speak at the Harrah’s Cherokee Center at 4 p.m., according to his campaign’s website. The rally will feature Trump discussing “the economic hardships created by the Harris-Biden Administration,” his campaign said in a statement.

As Trump is in North Carolina, Vance’s is scheduled to visit Byron Center, Mich. There, Vance will speak at 2 p.m. at Cordes, Inc., a local family-owned trucking company, according to the Trump campaign’s website.

Vance will then turn his attention back to Pennsylvania on Thursday with a scheduled stop at a VFW post in New Kensington in Westmoreland County. Vance is scheduled to speak at 10 a.m., with doors opening for the event at 7 a.m., the Trump campaign announced Tuesday.

Trump will return to Pennsylvania Saturday for a rally in Wilkes-Barre at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. That appearance will mark his second in Pennsylvania since surviving an assassination attempt in Butler County last month. Trump previously stopped in Harrisburg on July 31.

Trump has also said that he will return to Butler for a rally honoring Corey Comperatore, a former Buffalo Township fire chief who was killed in the July 13 assassination attempt, as well as two other people injured in the shooting. In a conversation with Elon Musk on X Spaces Monday, Trump indicated that his campaign will return to Butler sometime in October.

Additionally, Trump claimed over the weekend that a planned Sept. 10 presidential debate hosted by ABC would take place at Independence Hall in Philadelphia. The location and venue have not yet been confirmed for that event, the network told The Inquirer.