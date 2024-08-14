Kamala Harris and Donald Trump both slated to campaign in Pennsylvania this week

Vice President Kamala Harris’ and former President Donald Trump’s campaigns will both visit Pennsylvania this week as the opposing tickets continue to hold their focus on battleground states amid the path to the presidency.

Harris on Thursday is slated to appear alongside President Joe Biden in Prince George’s County, Md. for the pair’s first campaign stop together since Biden announced he would not seek reelection last month. They will discuss “the progress they are making to lower costs for the American people,” the White House said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Harris’ running mate, meanwhile, will appear in Newport, R.I. and South Hampton, N.Y. Thursday as part of his first solo tour this week since being named the Democratic VP pick. Harris and Walz last week embarked on a joint tour of battleground states following Walz’s addition to the ticket, kicking the jaunt off with a stop at the Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia.

Harris is also slated to speak at a campaign event Friday in Raleigh, N.C.

Harris and Walz will return to Pennsylvania Sunday with a bus tour in Pittsburgh that is slated to make several stops across the western area of the state ahead of the start of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, which will take place Aug. 19-22.

Branded as a tour “on the road to Chicago,” the effort will feature meetings with voters in community settings and visits to canvass events and local businesses, the Harris-Walz campaign announced Wednesday. Second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz will participate in the tour, which will serve as the first joint campaign trail event for all four.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), will visit the Keystone State Thursday with an expected stop at a VFW post in New Kensington in Westmoreland County, where he is expected to speak at 10 a.m. Vance will then head to Milwaukee for another campaign event Friday.

Trump himself will be in New Jersey Thursday for a planned news conference at his Bedminster golf club. The news conference is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m., the Trump campaign announced Wednesday.

On Saturday, Trump is slated to return to Pennsylvania for a rally in Wilkes-Barre at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The appearance will serve as his second in Pennsylvania since surviving an assassination attempt in Butler County on July 13. Two weeks after that incident, Trump returned to Pennsylvania for the first time with a rally in Harrisburg.

In a conversation with Elon Musk on X Spaces Monday, Trump said his campaign would return to Butler for another rally sometime in October. Last month, Trump announced on social media that the rally would honor Corey Comperatore, a former Buffalo Township fire chief who was killed in the July 13 assassination attempt, as well as two other people injured in the shooting.

Trump has also claimed that a planned Sept. 10 presidential debate hosted by ABC will take place in Philadelphia at Independence Hall. The network, however, has told The Inquirer that the debate’s location and venue have not yet been confirmed.