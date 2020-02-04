Wanda Murren, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of State, said what the Iowa caucuses do have in common with Pennsylvania "is the very important backup provided by paper records. With the new voting systems that will be in use in every Pennsylvania county for the April 28 primary and beyond, voters can be assured that they will be able to verify their choices before they cast their ballots, and that election officials will have paper records with plain text to carry out post-election audits and recounts.​”