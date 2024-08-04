Republican VP nominee JD Vance is coming to South Philly on Tuesday

All eyes will be on Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance, the Republican vice presidential nominee, will make a campaign stop in South Philadelphia Tuesday, according to three people familiar with the planning.

Vance’s visit is happening on the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to appear with her vice presidential nominee.

Vance’s visit is apparently happening around noon; Harris is scheduled to appear in the city with her running mate in North Philadelphia, at Temple University’s Liacouras Center, in the evening.

Who will be by Harris’ side remains up in the air, at least publicly.

Harris reportedly met with front-runners for the job, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, in Washington Sunday, for final interviews before she makes a decision on whom she wants on her ticket.

Though Tuesday’s visit will be Vance’s first stop in Pennsylvania since Donald Trump named the Ohio senator as his running mate, Trump has said Vance would be practically living in Pennsylvania as the campaign hopes to use his upbringing story to appeal to voters in parts of the state.