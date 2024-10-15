JD Vance talks immigration, public school curriculum in Montgomery County appeal to the ‘mom vote’

Seeking to appeal to an audience of conservative mothers, Sen. JD Vance persistently returned to personal stories about his wife, Usha Vance, and their three young children at a Montgomery County town hall Tuesday night.

He played up his role as a husband and father, describing his family’s experience on the campaign trail, including a trip to Hershey Park, and the first time Usha Vance met her husband’s running mate, former President Donald Trump.

The conversation, hosted by the right-wing group Moms for America, focused heavily on illegal immigration and school curriculum regarding race and gender.

Vance referred to his own marriage and children when asked about the discussion of race in public schools. He explained his own mother’s frustration with people’s questions over the race of his biracial children.

“She’s like, they’re just our babies, right?” said Vance, whose wife was born to South Indian parents. “And I want us to think about all of our kids, whatever the color of their skin, they’re just our babies. They’re America’s babies.”

The town hall marked Vance’s second visit to the Philadelphia suburbs as the Trump campaign turns new attention to the collar counties in the final weeks before the election. Republicans have lost ground in Philadelphia’s suburbs in recent years and Trump will need to limit Vice President Kamala Harris’ gains among independents and moderate Republicans to win the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania in November.

However, the group hosting Tuesday’s event, Moms for America, has adopted positions prominent on the right-most edge of the Republican party. The group has been outspoken in its opposition to abortion rights and sponsored Trump’s rally that preceded the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Moms for America has also been active in advocating against the participation of transgender athletes in girls sports and school curriculum intended to be inclusive of LGBTQ students. The group has accepted large donations from a fund closely tied to the Bradley Foundation, which has previously contributed to anti-LGBTQ initiatives, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Before Vance came on stage, the group’s founder, Kimberly Fletcher, appeared to compare members of the Democratic Party to dictators like Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin, who she said came to power and held it by targeting children.

“They are going after our children. They’ve openly said it,” she said, not directly identifying who she was referring to. “But that’s not all. They are trying to disrupt our whole entire system.”

In a statement ahead of the town hall, a Democratic National Committee spokesperson said that Vance’s appearance with Moms for America was “dangerous pandering to far-right extremists.”

The ‘mom vote’

Tuesday’s town hall was arranged around shoring up the “mom vote” for Trump and Vance.

Women in Philly’s suburbs could play a key role in determining who wins the commonwealth in November. They helped power Biden’s 2020 victory in the state and have been an increasingly reliable voting group for Democrats after the overturn of federal protections for abortion rights in 2022.

Harris’ campaign has been persistently sending surrogates to the Philly suburbs, and Harris herself will visit Bucks County for a rally on Wednesday. Vance’s town hall comes amid a renewed push by the Trump campaign in the collar counties. On Monday, Trump also held a town hall in Montgomery County, an event that took an odd turn after two attendees had medical emergencies and the former president opted to listen to music rather than continue the question-and-answer session.

Despite Democrats’ focus on the issue, Vance didn’t discuss abortion once during the Tuesday event. Instead, he took questions from seven mothers who spoke before he came on stage about issues they said they’d encountered over the past four years.

That discussion centered around immigration, the economy, and public schools’ approach to LGBTQ students and curriculum regarding race and gender.

Vance sought to draw a line between curriculum about racism and discussion of gender and sexuality in schools to the ongoing fentanyl crisis, arguing funding that could be teaching kids to say no to drugs was instead going to “radical gender curriculum.”

“We don’t even realize how much of our tax dollars, how much money of the people in this room, goes into funding very radical curriculum,” Vance said, pledging to defund curricula that “indoctrinate” children without providing details as to how that would be accomplished.

Since 2020, school curriculum over race and gender has been a hotspot across the country as parents and right-wing groups like Moms for Liberty have flooded school board meetings requesting bans on specific books, and claiming schools are indoctrinating children to a specific belief system. The efforts have been panned by critics as harmful to LGBTQ students and teachers, and an effort to whitewash history.

In Bucks County, several school board members were elected in 2021 as a result of the so-called “parental rights” movement, and many of those same members were voted out in 2023 after facing criticism for book bans and pursuing policies targeting transgender students.

The focus on parental rights, immigration and the economy resonated with the crowd of Philly-area Republican parents who gave Vance a warm reception.

“I’m very focused on parental rights and making sure that parents have the fundamental right to the upbringing of their children,” said Tiffany Barbato, a 58-year-old from Haverford who has been active with Moms for Liberty.

Similarly, Jennie Stokley, a 36-year-old teacher from Conshohocken, said Trump and Vance thought more about middle class families like hers.

“I think about my kids and what I want for them when they’re older, and I want them to have a better country than we have now,” she said.

As he finished the town hall, Vance acknowledged that polls have persistently shown female voters preferring Democrats. He urged the several dozen attendees in the crowd at the Union League Liberty Hill, as well as those watching online to speak to their friends and neighbors who were uncomfortable voting for Trump.

“Moms are the best ambassadors to say, ‘Look, don’t believe the lies that you’ve heard about these guys, vote for what’s in your best interest,’” he said.