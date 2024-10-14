The Trump and Harris campaigns are flooding the zone in Pennsylvania this week

With just about three weeks until Election Day, both presidential campaigns are zeroing in on Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground neither candidate can afford to lose.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are each rallying in Pennsylvania Monday — albeit at opposite ends of the commonwealth. President Joe Biden will fundraise for Democrats in Philadelphia Tuesday, Harris will hold an event in the southeast region Wednesday, and Trump running mate Sen. JD Vance has at least two events in Pennsylvania this week.

As the candidates and their major surrogates traverse the state to try to close the deal in the campaign’s waning days, each side is also pouring millions of dollars into advertising and field operations across every region in Pennsylvania.

But little says more about a state’s importance than the amount of time that campaigns — and the candidates themselves — spend in the state. Here’s what this busy week looks like in Pennsylvania.

Monday, Oct. 14

Campaigning for Harris

Harris is holding a rally Monday evening in Erie, a majority Democratic city in a Northwest Pennsylvania swing county. Erie (the county) has a split electorate and is considered one of the state’s most reliable bellwethers — Trump won the county in 2016, but it swung for Biden in 2020. Trump campaigned in Erie just two weeks ago. It will be Harris’ 10th visit to Pennsylvania.

Gwen Walz, the wife of Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will also campaign for Harris in Easton, Northampton County, as well as in Chester County. Northampton is considered a potentially determinative swing county.

Campaigning for Trump

In what will be his first public event of the campaign in the Philadelphia suburbs, Trump will hold a town hall event in Oaks, Montgomery County at 6 p.m. Monday. He’s scheduled to appear at the Greater Philadelphia Center & Fairgrounds. While the area has trended Democratic, the Trump campaign and its allied groups are trying to cut into Harris’ margins in the voter-rich suburbs, which helped deliver the state to Biden in 2020.

The event is Trump’s fourth in Pennsylvania in just the last 10 days. He held a high-profile rally on Oct. 5 in Butler, the site where a gunman attempted to assassinate him in July.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Campaigning for Harris

On Tuesday evening, Biden will appear as the special guest at the Philadelphia City Committee’s fall dinner on Tuesday, according to sources familiar with the event. It’s a fundraiser for the city committee and comes as Democrats are trying to juice turnout in the deep-blue city. The event will be held at the Sheetmetal Workers Banquet Hall on Columbus Boulevard, with Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle L. Parker expected to attend.

Also Tuesday, first lady Jill Biden will campaign for Harris in the Philadelphia suburbs. It’s a homecoming for Jill Biden, who grew up in Willow Grove.

Across the commonwealth, Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, is scheduled to hold a rally in Pittsburgh and will make two other stops in western Pa — one in Butler County and another in Lawrence County. His wife, Gwen Walz, will also appear at events in Harrisburg, Altoona, and Pittsburgh.

Campaigning for Trump

Vance is headlining a town hall event in Lafayette Hill, Montgomery County on Tuesday evening. The event is hosted by the group MomVote and will focus on issues affecting mothers and grandmothers. It’s scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be at the Union League Liberty Hill. The event is notable in that it’s in deep-blue Montgomery County just a day after a Trump rally in the area.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Campaigning for Harris

Harris is expected to be back in the Philadelphia area herself on Wednesday. Details on the visit were not yet available as of Monday morning. It will be her 11th visit to Pennsylvania.

Campaigning for Trump

Vance is holding a rally in Williamsport, Lycoming County at 3 p.m. Wednesday. It’s scheduled to take place at the Liberty Arena. The small city is in a majority Republican county in a deep-red swath of central Pennsylvania. Energy policy is likely to take center stage — gas drilling has brought major economic change to the area over the last two decades.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Campaigning for Harris

A Republican Voters Against Trump bus tour is stopping in Philadelphia Thursday as part of a swing state campaign funded by an outside group that says it’s spent $10 million in Pennsylvania already.

Campaigning for Trump

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, a Republican, and his famous English bulldog, Babydog, will stump for the Trump campaign in Waynesburg, Greene County on Thursday evening.

More events are likely to be scheduled for the later days this week.

Inquirer staff writers Julia Terruso and Fallon Roth contributed to this article.