One of Jeff Brown’s top union supporters is not happy with his debate criticism about unions

An early organized labor backer of Jeff Brown’s Democratic bid for mayor in Philadelphia told more than 100 other unions that he is “troubled by comments” Brown made during a debate this week.

Wendell Young IV, president of Local 1776 of the United Food and Commercial Workers, wrote to the presidents of the unions in the Philadelphia AFL-CIO Thursday evening that Brown was wrong to criticize the unions representing teachers and building trades workers.

Those comments, Young wrote, “do not align with our vision for how union workers can help build a better Philadelphia.”

“I want to be clear, we stand with ALL workers of EVERY union, have their backs and always will,” Young wrote to the AFL-CIO, which has more than 100 unions representing more than 150,000 members. “We have addressed this directly with Jeff and his campaign.”

Brown ran a chain of ShopRite supermarkets with a unionized workforce, including members of Young’s union, before entering the race for mayor.

Young on Friday said he still supports Brown’s campaign but felt an obligation to speak out in defense of the unions representing teachers and building trades workers.

Kyle Anderson, a spokesperson for Brown’s campaign, said, “Jeff agrees 100% with his friend Wendell Young’s statements about the importance of labor unions.”

During a televised debate Tuesday, Brown knocked the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers for backing Helen Gym in the Democratic primary and the Philadelphia Building & Construction Trades Council for backing Cherelle Parker.

He called them “the two concerning unions” and claimed he didn’t want their endorsements.

Both unions responded by saying Brown sought but did not get their endorsements.

Building trades leader Ryan Boyer, in a statement Thursday, called on all unions that have backed Brown to rescind their support.

“Jeff Brown possesses neither the governmental experience nor the moral fiber to be mayor of Philadelphia,” Boyer said.

Brown, who appears to be losing ground amid an ethics investigation into a super PAC supporting his campaign, tried to rally back Wednesday with a union hall event where he said, “I put my foot in my mouth sometimes.” Brown at that event said he supports unions, including those representing teachers and building trades workers.

Young spoke last November during Brown’s campaign kick-off event, saying “no one is better suited” to be mayor of Philadelphia.

On Friday, Young said Brown is not the only candidate for mayor making missteps as the May 16 Democratic primary approaches.

“Philly is sort of famous for it,” he said. “We get a lot of top-tier Democrats in what becomes a slug-fest at the end.”