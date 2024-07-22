Biden says he’s ‘not going anywhere’ in first public remarks since dropping out of the presidential race

In his first public remarks since dropping out of the presidential race and endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him, President Joe Biden made clear Monday night that he’s “not going anywhere.”

In a surprise phone call to his former campaign headquarters — now the Harris campaign headquarters — in Wilmington, Del., Biden urged a crowd of about 100 staffers to rally behind his former running mate, and was met with cheers.

Biden, who is quarantining in Rehoboth Beach, Del. as he recovers from COVID-19, said he would have been with Harris at the campaign event in person if he wasn’t sick.

”Embrace her, she’s the best,” Biden said, sounding hoarse throughout his roughly four-minute remarks.

“I’m hoping you’ll give every bit of your heart and soul that you gave to me to Kamala,” he added.

The president said that when he recovers, he’s going to spring back into action and be “fully, fully engaged” both as president and on the campaign trail for Harris.

”The name has changed at the top of the ticket, but the mission hasn’t changed at all,” Biden said. " …I’m going to be working like hell both as a sitting president getting legislation passed, as well as campaigning.”

“I’ll be doing whatever Kamala wants me or needs me to do,” he added.

Harris, delivering her first campaign speech, leaned on her experience as California attorney general and as a prosecutor, telling the staffers that “I know Donald Trump’s type.”

Taking the stage, Harris also expressed her affection for Biden, and thanked him. She and Biden talk every day, she said.

”Joe, I know you’re still on the call,” Harris said, adding that she and her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff “love Joe and Jill, we really do.”

“They truly are like family to us,” Harris added.

“It’s mutual,” Biden popped in to say, which was met with joyful laughter.

”I knew you were still there,” Harris responded. “You’re not going anywhere, Joe.”

”I’m watching you kid,” Biden said. “I love you.”

”I love you, Joe,” Harris responded, smiling big, and putting her hands near her heart.

Biden will continue to serve out his term as president until January. He said Monday night that during his remaining months in office, he wants to “get as much done as I possibly can” on domestic policy issues like lowering costs for families, climate change, gun control, childcare, eldercare, and prescription drugs, and foreign policy issues like maintaining foreign alliances, and ending the war in Gaza, bringing hostages home, and bringing peace to the Middle East.

He was gracious to his campaign staff and volunteers, promising to always have their backs, just as they did for him. And he stood by his decision to end his bid for reelection.

”I know yesterday’s news is surprising and hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do,” Biden said. “I know it’s hard, because you poured your heart and soul into me … I think we made the right decision.”

Staff writer Julia Terruso contributed to this story.