GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Joe Biden will take his rallying cry that the presidential election is a “battle for the soul of the nation” to a historic Pennsylvania battlefield Tuesday, when he delivers remarks from Gettysburg.
Biden, who has not slowed his pace of campaigning since President Donald Trump announced he tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, has made trips to Michigan and Florida over the last few days.
His address Tuesday will call for unity and healing, according to the campaign. Biden will deliver that message from the scene of one of the bloodiest battles of the Civil War, where the Union Army turned back confederate soldiers and President Abraham Lincoln delivered the historic Gettysburg address proclaiming that all people are created equal.
“In his remarks, Biden will call on Americans to come together," a campaign aide said. "He’ll highlight the need for people to work together and to reach across the aisle in order to address the crises we face. He’ll remind voters that we are in a battle for the soul of the nation — but it’s a battle that we’ve won again and again throughout American history, and that we can and will come together and win again.”
Earlier in the day, Biden attended a virtual fundraiser from Wilmington with U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D., S.C.), who helped resuscitate his campaign during the South Carolina primary.
The Gettysburg speech comes a day after Trump was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and declared the virus is something Americans don’t need to fear.
“Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it,” Trump said Monday in a video from the White House. Trump, who is still contagious, tweeted Tuesday that he is “looking forward” to his second debate with Biden next week.
Biden continued to slam Trump’s handling of the pandemic at a town hall in Miami on Monday night, urging him to institute a national mask mandate.
“Anybody who contracts the virus by essentially saying masks don’t matter, social distancing doesn’t matter, I think is responsible for what happens to them,” Biden said when asked if Trump is partly responsible for his his health situation.
Biden has maintained an advantage over Trump in polls nationally and in Pennsylvania. A Monmouth University survey released Tuesday showed Biden leading by between 8 and 11 percentage points in Pennsylvania, depending on voter turnout. Half of Monmouth’s poll was conducted before the president’s diagnosis became public. The survey results were almost the same before and after.
Biden has increasingly traveled to areas where Trump has strong support, visiting an area of Miami with a large Cuban population on Monday, and going to Johnstown and other parts of Western Pennsylvania last week.
Gettysburg, in Adams County, voted for Trump by a two to one margin in 2016.
