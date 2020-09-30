His latest of many trips to Pennsylvania — a critical battleground state seen as increasingly likely to determine the winner between him and President Donald Trump — ventures into the heart of the state’s Trump Country. Some of the towns on his itinerary Wednesday are in counties that voted for Trump by double digits in 2016, and where Republicans have made voter registration gains since. But there are signs of a slight erosion in Trump’s support in the southwest, driven in part by white working class voters who are more open to Biden than they were to Hillary Clinton.