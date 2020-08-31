With 64 days to go until the election, campaigning is picking up in and around Pennsylvania.
Democratic nominee Joe Biden will deliver a speech Monday in Pittsburgh. On Tuesday, his wife Jill Biden will meet with teachers in Wilmington to kick off a “back to school tour,” which will eventually wind through Pennsylvania with a stop in Scranton, as well as nine other states, with virtual and in-person visits.
Vice President Mike Pence will be in Luzerne County on Tuesday at a construction company in Exeter. Northeast Pennsylvania has become a frequent destination for both campaigns, given political shifts there that helped Trumpwin the state in 2016. Exeter is a heavily Republican area.
And Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump will visit the Bucks County GOP headquarters in Doylestown on Monday. While Bucks County has become more Democratic over the last four years, it’s one place Trump’s campaign hopes to pull back suburban voters, in part with the president’s law-and-order pitch.
Tuesday will be Jill Biden’s first solo in-person event since the campaign went into mostly-virtual mode because of the coronavirus pandemic. The former second lady will begin the tour at Evan G. Shortlidge Academy in Wilmington’s Red Clay school district, the largest district in the state. She will meet in-person with the the Superintendent of the Red Clay School District and other educators, tour classrooms, and then help distribute laptops to students.
Biden is a lifelong educator who taught while second lady. She has said she will continue teaching if her husband becomes president. She delivered her Democratic convention speech from her former classroom in Wilmington. She focused on the pandemic’s toll on children and families, and on her husband’s plan to reopen schools.
The busy week follows the parties’ conventions and an announcement that the Biden campaign will increase in-person campaign visits.
Even when both campaigns were more locked down, Pennsylvania was still a frequent stop for candidates and surrogates, given its proximity to Washington and Wilmington — and the critical role it will play in deciding who wins the White House.