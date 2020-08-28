“The whole point of the Biden campaign right now is to persuade independents and soft Republicans to come his way, and I do think that many of those folks believe public safety is important,” said Dent, who represented a moderate district around Allentown until 2018. “I think a lot of these people understand why the protests are occurring and the need for reforms. ... But looting, vandalism, burning of cars, and other lawless behavior is abhorrent to many of these same people.”