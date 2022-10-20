President Joe Biden swung through Philadelphia Thursday night to headline a fund-raiser for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s Senate campaign.

Speaking inside the ornate Union Trust building in Old City with four American flags behind him on stage, Biden told attendees Fetterman would add integrity to Congress, saying you would never have to wonder where Fetterman stands.

”This election is not a referendum, it’s a choice,” Biden said. “What direction do you want to see this country go in?”

Biden told the crowd of about 100 that losing the Senate seat would mean an end to lower Medicare costs, be a threat to democracy and abortion rights, and be a win for “MAGA Republicans.”

”The rest of the world is looking to this election as well,” he said. “The good guys and the bad guys. We’ve got to win. John’s got to win.”

Pennsylvania’s race between Fetterman and Mehmet Oz could be key in determining which party controls the Senate and whether Biden’s legislative priorities advance. While the president’s approval rating has lagged, he’s held several fund-raisers recently for Democratic candidates and for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

“You know there’s a lot more at stake in this race than merely whether a great guy becomes the next senator, John Fetterman,” Biden said. “If we do not maintain the Senate and the House this next election, a lot’s gonna change.”

Biden said the country’s at a point “where there’s not many real Republicans left.”

“There are no [Arlen] Specters out there anymore. … The folks running this party are the MAGA Republicans,” he said.

Biden called Oz a “perfect example of a MAGA Republican,” and then threw some local shade.

”He went to high school in Delaware. But Delaware was smart enough to send him to New Jersey.”

The event with Fetterman was a rare in-person fund-raiser with a Senate candidate so far this cycle.

Tickets to the fundraiser were $1,000.

Earlier Thursday, Fetterman joined Biden in Pittsburgh, where the president plugged his infrastructure law at the site of Fern Hollow Bridge, which collapsed in January.

“You’re gonna win,” Biden told Fetterman after stepping off Air Force One.

Fetterman, who traveled to Philadelphia on Air Force One with Biden, introduced the president with a salute and a handshake after addressing the audience of donors for about 20 minutes.

He praised the infrastructure bill, which he said would help rebuild the collapsed bridge. “I don’t praise the infrastructure bill because I’m a Democrat,” Fetterman said, “I’m really cheering it just because I’m a dude that drives over bridges with my kids in the back seat.”

But Fetterman also praised Biden.

“Elections matter,” he said, “and that bill was a giant with for Pennsylvania.”

Biden will be back in Pennsylvania next week with Vice President Kamala Harris to meet Pennsylvania state committee. Democratic candidates Fetterman and Attorney General Josh Shapiro are also expected to attend.

Thursday’s fund-raiser also came just five days before what’s expected to be a closely watched Senate debate, one in which Fetterman’s health will be center stage.

Larry Ceisler, a public affairs executive and longtime Philadelphia donor, said he thinks Biden is still helpful with the base of Democratic voters, particularly in Pennsylvania, where the president has ties.

“I would assume he helps with Black voters if there is concern there,” Ceisler said. “And he can be a draw for a fund-raising event.”

Money will be key to both Senate campaigns in the final weeks of the race.

Fetterman thanked the donors while noting he’s been outspent in recent months by Oz and Republican super PACs.

“If I had $70 million, I could probably convince you that you were a Cowboys fan,” he said to some groans. “Maybe a little bit. But we’ve been able to push back, and we’ve been able to hold that line — and not only are we still standing after that assault, we’re actually still winning. And we’re proud to be the only of the ‘flippable five’ that has never not been in top on the polls.”

Ceisler also said Biden’s empathy could be compelling as he stumps for Fetterman, a stroke survivor.

“One fact is undisputed, Joe Biden is at his most genuine when he shows empathy for those who have suffered loss or setbacks. I would think he could speak articulately to the health challenges Fetterman has faced and his confidence in his ability to overcome them and using that experience to be a champion for Pennsylvanians.”

Biden and Fetterman also met in September at a labor parade in Pittsburgh, where the two discussed marijuana decriminalization. The White House reached out to Fetterman’s campaign the day Biden announced he’d pardon all small-possession federal marijuana convictions.

“Let’s not blow it,” Biden said. “We have enormous opportunities. And I tell you what, I want to be standing next to big John when he wins. Because John, you have character, man, and character matters.”