Joe Biden will make his first campaign appearance with Sen. Kamala Harris in his hometown of Wilmington on Wednesday, a day after the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee tapped Harris to be his running mate.
Biden and Harris, a California Democrat, are expected to talk about “working together to restore the soul of the nation and fight for working families to move the country forward,” according to the campaign.
After conducting a months-long selection process, Biden announced his pick Tuesday afternoon, making Harris the first woman of color to run on a major party presidential ticket.
“I’ve decided that Kamala Harris is the best person to help me take this fight to Donald Trump and Mike Pence and then to lead this nation starting in January 2021,” Biden told supporters in an email Tuesday.
Biden said he needed a running mate “who is smart, tough, and ready to lead,” in order to confront the coronavirus pandemic, the economic devastation wrought by the virus, and a reckoning over systemic racism in the U.S.
“Kamala is that person,” wrote Biden, who at 77 would be the oldest president to be inaugurated to a first term.
Harris, 55, a first-term senator and former attorney general of California, ran against Biden in the Democratic presidential primary but dropped out of the race before voting began. She was considered a front-runner to be Biden’s running mate, and Democrats hope the historic nature of her candidacy as the first Black woman and Asian American to be nominated by a major party for vice president will boost enthusiasm for the campaign.
The Biden campaign said it had its strongest hour of online fundraising to date after the announcement.
Prominent Black Democrats in Pennsylvania said Tuesday that Black women, a key Democratic constituency, would be energized by the pick. Democrats hope that enthusiasm will increase turnout among Black voters, especially in cities like Philadelphia, to help Biden win Pennsylvania and other battleground states that propelled Trump to the presidency in 2016.
Biden is currently leading Trump in most national polls and in surveys of key states like Pennsylvania.
In a video Tuesday, the Trump campaign portrayed Harris as a “phony” and a tool of the “radical left,” though many progressives had hoped Biden would pick a more liberal candidate like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
“Biden calls himself a transition candidate,” a narrator says in the video. “He is handing over the reins to Kamala while they jointly embrace the radical left. Slow Joe and Phony Kamala. Perfect together. Wrong for America.”
America First Action, a pro-Trump super PAC that is airing TV commercials in Pennsylvania attacking Biden on energy policy, highlighted Harris’ past remarks on fracking.
“There’s no question, I’m in favor of banning fracking,” Harris said in September during a CNN town hall.
Biden says he opposes a federal ban on fracking but wants to block the federal government from issuing new permits for drilling on public land.
Trump on Wednesday repeated a warning that Biden would enable “low income housing” to “invade” suburban neighborhoods by enforcing a housing regulation adopted by the Obama administration.
“The ‘suburban housewife’ will be voting for me,” Trump tweeted. “They want safety & are thrilled that I ended the long running program where low income housing would invade their neighborhood.”
Housing experts have said Trump’s characterization of the rule is misleading and based in racist stereotypes about affordable housing. The president speculated that U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, a prominent Black Democrat who also ran in the primary, would be “in charge.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.