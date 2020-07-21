However, only 21,000 of the jobs the report says are set to disappear over the next five years are positions directly within the fracking industry. The others comprise companies that do business with the industry or benefit from it indirectly, and the report doesn’t specify which jobs would be at risk. It also hypothesizes that a ban on fracking would mean higher energy costs for American families and that with less disposable income to spend in their communities, local businesses would struggle and ultimately shed jobs, too. The report says the 609,000 jobs figure is calculated using economic modeling software that “tracks monetary transactions within the economy between different industries, the government, and households,” but it offers no other explanation of the math.