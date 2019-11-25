“My experience with the Obama administration is that after he was elected, immigration reform wasn’t a priority and he broke his promise of addressing the the immigration issue. Not only that, he ended up deporting three million people. ... So now that we see Biden on the campaign trail, it is hard not to associate one without the other. He was in the White House when those deportations happened. We just want to hear what is Biden’s take on Obama’s record on deportations. And unfortunately, time and time again, we have heard the Vice President embrace Obama on deportations.”