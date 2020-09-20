Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden urged Senate Republicans on Sunday not to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice before the results of the election are known, warning to do so would cause “irreversible damage” to American democracy.
“To jam this nomination through the Senate is just an exercise in raw political power,” Biden said in an address from the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, two days after the death Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “And I don’t believe the people of this nation will stand for it.”
Speaking directly to a small number of Republicans who could block a nominee by President Donald Trump in the Senate, Biden said: “Don’t vote to confirm anyone nominated under the circumstances President Trump and Senator [Mitch] McConnell have created. Don’t go there. Uphold your Constitutional duty — your conscience.”
The sudden political fight over filling Ginsburg’s seat on the high court is a new defining issue in an already combustible presidential election roiled by a year of national crises. Both Democrats and Republicans in Pennsylvania said over the weekend that it will inspire their voters to turn out in force.
Donors gave Democratic candidates $70.6 million on Saturday through the party’s main online fundraising website, ActBlue, shattering a previous record. Trump’s campaign flooded supporters with emails and text messages, offering “fill that seat” t-shirts in exchange for $30 contributions.
Trump, speaking at the White House on Saturday, vowed to press forward with a nomination. He said he has a list of about 45 potential picks and expects to select a woman.
“There’s been many occasions where, frankly, it turned out to be during a presidential year,” Trump said. “But we want to respect the process, and the process will move. I think it’s going to move very quickly, actually.”
And Trump pushed back against Sen. Susan Collins, a Maine Republican in a difficult reelection battle, who said the winner of the November election should fill the seat.
“We won,” Trump said of the 2016 election. “And we have an obligation, as the winners, to pick who we want.”
Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an Alaska Republican, on Sunday became the second member of the GOP conference to say the election’s winner should make the selection. With a narrow majority, Republicans can only afford to lose one more senator on a Supreme Court vote, which would lead Vice President Mike Pence to cast the tie-breaking vote.
This is a developing story and will be updated.