The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday is all but certain to put intense political pressure on Republican senators like Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, who cited the proximity of a presidential election when they refused to even allow a vote on filling an open seat in the last year of Barack Obama’s presidency.
In a March 2016 statement, Toomey pointed to an election less than eight months away, as well as the fact that Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the seat left open by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia would tip the ideological balance of the high court.
“With the U.S. Supreme Court’s balance at stake, and with a presidential election fewer than eight months away, it is wise to give the American people a more direct voice in the selection and confirmation of the next justice,” Toomey said then.
This time, a presidential election is mere weeks away. The other condition of Toomey’s 2016 argument has changed: With Scalia’s death, the court’s liberal and conservative wings were split, 4 to 4. But the court is already controlled by Republican appointees, as President Donald Trump has elevated two justices to the bench.
That won’t assuage Pennsylvania progressives, who have long loathed Toomey and are sure to accuse him of rank hypocrisy if he supports a Trump nominee just weeks before an election, four years after he joined Republicans in blocking a floor vote on Obama’s nominee months before an election.
A Toomey spokesperson didn’t immediately comment late Friday. Toomey, first elected to the Senate in 2010, isn’t up for reelection again until 2022. He is widely seen as considering a run for governor that year.
U.S. Sen Bob Casey (D., Pa.) is likely to vote against any Trump nominee this year. During the fight over Garland’s nomination, he said: “Senators are free to vote however they choose on a Supreme Court nominee, but they must do their job and give that nominee a fair hearing and a timely vote.”
A Casey spokesperson didn’t immediately comment late Friday.
Sen. Mitch McConnell, the Republican majority leader, quickly made clear Friday that whoever Trump nominates would receive a floor vote in the Senate. A Supreme Court confirmation battle weeks before Election Day is sure to roil the presidential campaign between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden in unpredictable ways.
Toomey met with Garland in 2016 and called him “impressive” and “likable," but argued that Obama should not be able to change the balance of the Supreme Court given that a new president would soon take office.