“He ran as Joe from Scranton and I think it worked for a reason," said Lori Grady, whose mother-in-law Marge Grady has lived across the street since Biden was a little kid riding his bike in her driveway. “People are very hard working around here and I think that’s what he was trying to push - that he has good values because of where he came from and Scranton was a big part of that."