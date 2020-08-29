Trump claimed Biden “abandoned Scranton.” Biden’s family moved from Scranton to Wilmington when he was 10, but he has remained deeply connected to his birthplace for more than six decades. He has returned for commencement speeches and little league games. He’s come back for fundraisers and after floods. He went home to eulogize his childhood best friend and to comfort a mentor’s family as the man lay dying. And while one sector, which was already on the decline, struggled in the wake of policies Biden supported, a leading local economist notes that other sectors have thrived.