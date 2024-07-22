Gov. Josh Shapiro neither confirms nor denies he’s in the running for VP nomination

Gov. Josh Shapiro neither confirmed nor denied his interest in becoming Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate Monday, as speculation swirled around him and a handful of other potential candidates.

Shapiro, swarmed by national media at a news conference in Pittsburgh the day after President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign and endorsed his vice president, said Harris will make the “deeply personal decision” of choosing who she wants to campaign and govern with.

“President Biden has often remarked that one of the most important decisions he had to make was selecting a vice president, and in that he has selected Vice President Harris,” Shapiro said. “She will make that decision when she is ready.”

The governor’s first comments about Harris’ selection of a vice presidential candidate came as top Democrats in Pennsylvania tout him as the best candidate for the job, in hopes that it could help them secure victory in the critical battleground state.

“That decision should be made really, free from any political pressure,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro refused to say whether he’s interested in the role, and highlighted the commonalities between him and Harris. They are both former prosecutors who have known each other for nearly 20 years, he said.

Shapiro, who is often circumspect and typically declines to share details from personal conversations, said he spoke with Harris Sunday with a singular focus: their shared mission to defeat former President Donald Trump in November. He also immediately endorsed her on Sunday, he said.

“She has been preparing for this, and she is ready to go,” Shapiro added. “I’m proud to stand with her, as are scores of Democratic elected officials.”

Shapiro appeared in Pittsburgh with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a news conference unrelated to Harris’ candidacy.