How to watch CNN’s interview with Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Thursday night on CNN, Vice President Kamala Harris is slated to sit down for her first major interview since taking over as the Democratic party’s presidential nominee.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will appear alongside her for the interview, which will be conducted by Inside Politics host Dana Bash. While it will air later tonight, the interview is scheduled to be recorded at 1:45 p.m. Eastern as Harris and Walz take part in a bus tour of southern Georgia ahead of a planned rally in Savannah, the Associated Press reports.

CNN is headquartered in Atlanta.

Why is Kamala Harris’ CNN interview significant?

Announced Tuesday, CNN’s Harris-Walz interview comes following weeks of criticism over Harris’ lack of press availability since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. Trump’s campaign has seized on Harris’ limited media access since beginning her campaign, and issued a statement this week questioning the timing of the CNN interview ahead of Labor Day Weekend.

“They already hope it gets lost – and it hasn’t even aired yet,” Trump’s campaign said. “Kamala is clearly scared to do an interview on her own and it’s pre-taped so they can clean it up if things go badly.”

Since beginning her campaign more than a month ago, Harris has not been questioned in an in-depth interview, potentially making Thursday’s CNN broadcast something of a watershed moment for her campaign.

When and how can I watch the Harris-Walz interview on CNN?

The network will air its Harris-Walz interview on all its platforms at 9 p.m. Eastern Thursday. A livestream of the broadcast will be available for paying subscribers on the network’s website, as well as on CNN TV and mobile apps.

Additionally, if you miss the broadcast Thursday, the interview will be available on demand on CNN’s platforms starting Friday, the network said.

Who is interviewer Dana Bash?

Interviewer Bash, who has worked for CNN for more than two decades, serves as the network’s chief political correspondent, and works as host of Inside Politics and co-anchor of State of the Union alongside Jake Tapper.

Bash co-moderated the June debate between former President Donald Trump and Biden, whose disastrous performance ultimately contributed to his decision to not seek reelection.

The interview, CNN wrote in an announcement article, will be Harris’ first major opportunity to discuss serious issues amid a campaign that “has so far been heavy on vibes but light on concrete policy.”