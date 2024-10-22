Kamala Harris heads back to the Philly area Wednesday as Donald Trump goes to Georgia

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to the Philadelphia area Wednesday, while former President Donald Trump’s campaign focuses on swing states in the South and Southwest.

Kamala Harris campaign events

Harris is slated to appear in Delaware County Wednesday night for a CNN town hall event, less than two weeks from Election Day. The event is slated to begin at 9 p.m., and will be aired live on CNN and streamed via the networks apps. A location for the town hall event had not been publicly announced as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have at least two other campaign stops scheduled in the Philadelphia region in the next week. Walz is scheduled to return to the city Friday in what will be his first stop back in Philly since he was announced as Harris’ running mate over the summer. Harris, meanwhile, will appear in the city for a campaign event Sunday, but additional details were not immediately available.

Advertisement

Wednesday will see second gentleman Doug Emhoff travel to Florida to deliver remarks at campaign events in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties. And Walz will speak at a campaign reception in Louisville, Ky.

Donald Trump campaign events

Trump on Wednesday will hold a pair of events in Georgia, starting with a “Believers and Ballots Faith Town Hall” in Zebulon at Christ Chapel. Later Wednesday evening, the former president is slated to hold a rally in Duluth, Ga., at the Gas South Arena.

As Trump is in Georgia, his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio) will appear at a pair of events in Nevada. First up for Vance is an appearance at Treasure Island in Las Vegas, where he will speak at a campaign event. Following that, Vance is slated to head to Reno, where he is expected to deliver remarks at the Silver Legacy Resort Casino.

Neither Trump nor Vance had additional Pennsylvania campaign appearances scheduled for the remainder of the week as of Tuesday. Trump over the weekend campaigned across the state, making appearances in Lancaster, Bucks County, and Latrobe.