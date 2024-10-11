Kamala Harris will be in Delaware County on Oct. 23 for a CNN town hall

Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in a live CNN town hall in Delaware County, hosted by anchor Anderson Cooper, the news outlet announced Friday afternoon.

The Oct. 23 event will take place less than two weeks out from Election Day, when Pennsylvania is sure to play a crucial role. CNN has offered a separate town hall to former President Donald Trump, which would also take place on Oct. 23. It’s unclear whether the Trump campaign accepted the invitation.

After the presidential debate in Philadelphia, the Harris campaign offered Trump a second debate in October, which he did not accept.

Both the Harris and Trump campaigns have been courting voters in the Philadelphia suburbs in recent weeks, with the pattern continuing heading into Nov. 5.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff will be in Delaware County and Montgomery County on Sunday and first lady Jill Biden will be in the suburbs on Tuesday to stump for the Harris campaign. Trump will be in Oaks on Monday evening, and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance, will head to Lafayette Hill on Tuesday night, both for town hall appearances.

Statewide, the race between Harris and Trump remains close. Recent polling showed Harris well ahead in the Democratic stronghold of Philadelphia and its suburbs combined, though she has yet to reach President Joe Biden’s 2020 numbers in the area.

Both campaigns will continue to compete for as much support as they can in the crucial Philly suburbs, as voters in the region, especially suburban women, are likely to help determine who will win the state.