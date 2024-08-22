Kamala Harris will return to Washington Friday as Donald Trump turns attention to the Southwest

From left: John Tully for The Washington Post; Bridget Bennett for The Washington Post / The Washington Post

Friday stands to be something of a quiet one on the campaign trail, as Vice President Kamala Harris returns to Washington, D.C., following the conclusion of the Democratic National Convention, and former President Donald Trump heads to the Southwest.

Harris’ return to the White House will come following her formal acceptance of the Democratic nomination at the DNC, which she is slated to make Thursday night. She and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have stuck close to Chicago all week for the convention.

The Harris-Walz ticket has also held a number of other events around the country in support of its campaign. On Thursday, the campaign plans to host at least 150 watch parties in Pennsylvania alone for Harris’ acceptance speech at the DNC.

Trump, meanwhile, will head to Las Vegas early Friday for a campaign event centered on not taxing workers’ tips. Following that appearance, he is expected to travel to Glendale, Ariz., for a rally at the Desert Diamond Arena, where he is slated to speak around 4 p.m.

Trump’s Friday appearances come following planned speeches that he and his running made, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), will make Thursday that will focus on immigration and border security. Trump Thursday was slated to appear in Cochise County, Ariz., where he will visit the U.S. southern border, while Vance will speak about immigration in Valdosta, Ga.

Neither the Harris nor Trump campaign had announced additional events as of early Thursday afternoon.