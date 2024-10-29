Kamala Harris will return to Pennsylvania Wednesday as Donald Trump heads to North Carolina and Wisconsin

From left: John Tully for The Washington Post; Bridget Bennett for The Washington Post / The Washington Post

Vice President Kamala Harris will return to Pennsylvania Wednesday as former President Donald Trump heads to North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Kamala Harris campaign events

Harris on Wednesday is slated to hold a rally in Harrisburg sometime in the afternoon, though no additional timing or location details had been announced early Tuesday afternoon. The vice president’s upcoming trip to Pennsylvania comes after a visit to Philadelphia Sunday, when Harris held several campaign stops around the city.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, meanwhile, is expected to deliver remarks at a campaign event at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, where he will also kick off a volunteer phone bank effort.

Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, had no campaign events publicly announced for Wednesday as of early Tuesday afternoon. Walz on Tuesday was slated to speak at two rallies in Georgia.

Donald Trump campaign events

Trump is scheduled to begin Wednesday’s campaigning slate with a rally in Rocky Mount, N.C., where he is expected to speak at the Rocky Mount Event Center Following that event, Trump is slated to head to Green Bay, Wis., where he will speak as part of a rally at the Resch Center that will also feature former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre.

As Trump heads to the South and Midwest, his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), will return to Pennsylvania. Vance is expected to speak in Bedford at 5:30 p.m. at the Bedford County Airport as part of a town hall event that will also feature former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Vance’s visit to Pennsylvania will come a day following Trump’s Tuesday trip to the Commonwealth, which was expected to include stops in Drexel Hill and Allentown.