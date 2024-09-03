Kamala Harris’ campaign focuses on Pennsylvania as Donald Trump heads to a mix of battleground states

Pennsylvania continues to be in the election spotlight.

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign will have a consistent focus on the state this week, and former President Donald Trump will appear in Harrisburg as his campaign heads to battleground states throughout the country.

Advertisement

Harris kicked off the week Monday with a Labor Day rally in Pittsburgh. And on Wednesday, her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will return to Pennsylvania for a two-day tour of the state in what will be his first solo trip to the commonwealth since joining Harris on the presidential ticket.

Locations and timings for Walz’s Wednesday and Thursday Pennsylvania stops have not yet been announced. A statement from the Harris campaign indicated that Walz would hold “a series of political events across the state.”

Harris herself is slated to hold a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H., Wednesday. On Thursday, Harris will return to Pennsylvania for a stop in Pittsburgh that will serve as her 10th visit to the commonwealth this year. Additional details for the Pittsburgh visit had not been announced as of early Tuesday afternoon.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, meanwhile, is slated to deliver remarks at campaign events in the Allentown area Saturday, the White House said.

The Harris campaign’s focus on Pennsylvania comes following several stops in the state from the Trump campaign last week. A recent Franklin and Marshall poll of registered Pennsylvania voters indicated that 3% are undecided, and the state appears to be a neck-and-neck race for Harris and Trump.

Trump is scheduled to appear at a town hall hosted by Fox News host Sean Hannity Wednesday in Harrisburg. That event is slated to open to the public at 3:30 p.m., and requires prior registration.

But the former president’s campaign is scheduled to largely focus its efforts elsewhere this week, primarily in the form of what it refers to as its “Agenda 47 Policy Tour.” That effort, which features high-profile Trump supporters such as Sen. Rick Scott and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, has stops this week in Braselton, Ga., and Mesa, Ariz., Tuesday, followed by one in Milwaukee Thursday.

Trump himself is slated to appear at a rally Saturday in Mosinee, Wis., at the Central Wisconsin Airport, where he is slated to speak around 1 p.m.

Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), meanwhile, is slated to deliver remarks at a campaign event in Phoenix Thursday.

Pennsylvania will remain a focus for both campaigns at least through this month, with the commonwealth and its 19 electoral votes emerging as a crucial swing states. Both Harris and Trump are slated to be in Philadelphia Sept. 10 for a presidential debate hosted by ABC at the National Constitution Center.