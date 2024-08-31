Gov. Tim Walz will traverse Pa. next week on his first solo visit to the state as Kamala Harris’ running mate

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will hold events in Pennsylvania next week, with stops across the state on Wednesday and Thursday, the Harris campaign said.

The visit will be Walz’s first solo trip to the commonwealth since joining Vice President Kamala Harris on the presidential ticket. The campaign did not say where specifically Walz would be traveling but said additional details would be forthcoming.

Advertisement

Both Democrats and Republicans have dedicated time and campaign resources to bolstering support in what is considered a pivotal swing state. Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly said whichever candidate wins Pennsylvania “will win the whole thing.”

Trump visited Johnstown on Friday, speaking at the Cambria County War Memorial. The same day, the Harris-Walz campaign announced it was opening its 50th campaign office in Ephrata, a Lancaster County borough. Trump’s running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), visited Erie for an event on Wednesday.

On Monday, Harris will join President Joe Biden for a rally in Pittsburgh, marking her ninth visit to the state this year and their first joint campaign appearance since she accepted the Democratic nomination for president.

According to a recent Franklin and Marshall poll of registered Pennsylvania voters, 3% of the state’s voters are undecided. Trump “narrowly led” in Pennsylvania but Harris has gained in what now appears a neck-and-neck race.

Walz and Harris made their first joint appearance together in Philadelphia last month, the same day she named him as her pick to be her running mate.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro had been in serious consideration for the job. After Harris chose Walz, Shapiro said he would stump for Harris in the state. He spoke at the Philadelphia rally last month.

Shapiro’s greatest advantage was his popularity among the Pennsylvania electorate. The governor outperformed Sen. John Fetterman in the 2022 election, and data showed Shapiro secured support from people who voted for Trump in 2020.

The campaign has said it hopes Walz, who grew up in a rural community in Western Nebraska, can appeal to working-class voters across the state.

Harris and Trump are scheduled to face off Sept. 10 in a debate organized by ABC at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.