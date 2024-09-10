Following Philly debate, Harris and Trump to attend 9/11 remembrances before heading to more battleground states

From left: John Tully for The Washington Post; Bridget Bennett for The Washington Post / The Washington Post

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump’s schedules will pick back up in earnest following Tuesday’s debate in Philadelphia, with both campaigns making several stops in battleground states around the country this week.

On Wednesday, both Harris and Trump are slated to attend remembrances of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, which happened 23 years ago. Harris will appear with President Joe Biden at the World Trade Center site in New York City; the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pa.; and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., the White House has announced.

Trump will reportedly visit the 9/11 Memorial and a New York City fire station, as well as the Flight 93 National Memorial, according to The Hill.

Harris’ campaign will then kick off its “New Way Forward” battleground tour Thursday, which includes events headed up by Harris’ running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz; second gentleman Doug Emhoff; and Harris herself.

Harris is slated to appear Thursday in North Carolina for campaign rallies in Charlotte and Greensboro. Walz, meanwhile, will deliver remarks at a campaign stop in Grand Rapids, Mich. And Emhoff will make campaign stops in Henderson, Nev., and Tucson, Ariz., the campaign said.

On Friday, Harris will return to Pennsylvania for a Wilkes-Barre rally that is slated to kick off at 7 p.m. Walz will attend political events in Grand Rapids and Lansing, Mich., before heading to Wausau, Wis., for additional appearances, though no further details were immediately available. Emhoff’s schedule has him in Central Florida Friday as part of the New Way Forward tour, but the campaign has not yet released additional details.

Walz will then head to Superior, Wis., to deliver remarks at a campaign event slated for 3:30 p.m.

The Trump campaign’s event schedule will also pick up post-debate, with Trump heading to Tucson on Thursday to deliver remarks about the economy and cost of housing at an event scheduled for 2 p.m. at Tucson Music Hall. The campaign will also resume its Agenda 47 Policy Tour, which features appearances from high-profile Trump supporters such as Rep. Byron Donalds (R., Fla.) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, which is scheduled to make stops in Bermuda Run, N.C. and Morgantown, Pa., Thursday.

Trump on Friday will then head to Los Angeles for a 9 a.m. press conference at Trump National Golf Course.

On Saturday, the Agenda 47 Policy Tour is slated to hold a stop on Savannah, Ga., at 3 p.m. that will feature an appearance from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.