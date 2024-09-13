VP Kamala Harris is back in Pa. for her 12th time, stopping in Johnstown before a rally in Wilkes-Barre

For the 12th time this year, Vice President Kamala Harris made her way to Pennsylvania, this time to galvanize support in counties that went for former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Harris landed at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria Airport on Air Force Two just before 1:50 p.m. She was greeted by more than 400 invited onlookers, some of whom had been there for several hours.

Advertisement

When her plane made its way around the tarmac and Harris emerged, Beyonce’s “Freedom” played audibly in the background. The song has become her campaign’s theme. She was joined by Sen. John Fetterman (D., Pa.), his wife Gisele Barreto Fetterman, and Johnstown Mayor Frank Janakovic.

The small city is a purple region within red Cambria County.

Harris is also scheduled to deliver a speech at a campaign event in Wilkes-Barre in Luzerne County on Friday evening.

Both Harris and Trump have zeroed in on Pennsylvania, the “swingiest” swing state in a crucial presidential election as must-win for their campaigns. Between the two of them, they’ve visited the Commonwealth two dozen times, and that doesn’t include the standalone visits from Harris’ VP running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, or Trump’s running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance.

Harris and Trump are locked in a dead heat among Pennsylvania voters, according to an August Emerson College/the Hill poll.

Throughout the cycle, the candidates have been following each other, with one campaign visiting a Pennsylvania stop usually not long after their opponent. Former President Donald Trump held rallies last month in Johnstown and Wilkes-Barre, the two working-class cities on Harris’ Friday itinerary.

In Johnstown, Harris visited Classic Elements, a woman-owned local small business in a heavily Republican area where the VP was greeted by some Trump supporters alongside her own. She called the shop owners “civic leaders.”

“I am feeling very good about Pennsylvania,” Harris said during a brief shop at the business in downtown Johnstown, “because there are a lot of people in Pennsylvania who deserve to be seen and heard.”

She added: “We’re going to be spending a lot more time in Pennsylvania.”

Harris has spent most of the last week in the state, debating Trump in Philadelphia on Tuesday after spending last weekend in Pittsburgh. She visited Shanksville on Wednesday with President Joe Biden to commemorate the Sept. 11 anniversary.

The Johnstown small business visit comes after Harris touted her commitment to provide $50,000 in tax credits for small businesses if elected during Tuesday’s presidential debate. This “opportunity economy” policy, designed to make entrepreneurship more accessible, may be her campaign’s economic pitch to the former steel town, which Trump narrowly won in 2016. During Trump’s visit to the town in 2020, he declared that he’d “brought back steel.”

In reality, steel production didn’t return to the area under Trump or President Joe Biden.

The Trump campaign issued a statement on Harris’ visit to the state, saying “Pennsylvanians are fed up with the rising costs of groceries, gas and utilities,” and blaming the Biden-Harris administration for those rising costs. Economists have noted the height of now-falling inflation was neither Biden nor Trump’s fault.

Both candidates are trying to appeal to working-class voters in the region and have expressed opposition to a proposed sale of U.S. Steel to Japanese company Nippon Steel.

The United Steelworkers union has endorsed Harris.