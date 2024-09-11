Kamala Harris and Donald Trump plan rallies in battleground states post-debate — including Pennsylvania

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald will continue their post-debate campaign trails Thursday and Friday with stops scheduled in several battleground states — including Pennsylvania.

Harris’ campaign on Thursday will kick off its “New Way Forward” tour of swing states, which will feature several events from second gentleman Doug Emhoff, Harris’ running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, and Harris herself.

Harris will appear at at two North Carolina rallies Thursday, in Charlotte and Greensboro, as part of the tour. Walz will head to Grand Rapids, Mich., to deliver remarks at a campaign stop. Emhoff, meanwhile, will make appearances in Henderson, Nev. and Tucson, Ariz., the campaign previously announced.

Friday brings Harris back to Pennsylvania for a Wilkes-Barre rally that is slated to begin at 7 p.m., though no other details were immediately available. Walz on Friday will be in Grand Rapids and Lansing, Mich., for political events before making his way to Wausau, Wis., for more appearances. And Emhoff will make appearances in Central Florida and Oxford, Miss., the campaign said.

Walz is also slated to appear at a campaign event Saturday in Superior, Wis., that’s scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m.

Trump, meanwhile, is expected to head to Tucson Thursday, where he will deliver remarks about the economy and cost of housing at an event at Tucson Music Hall. His campaign will also resume its Agenda 47 Policy Tour with stop in Bermuda Run, N.C., and Morgantown, Pa.

On Friday, Trump will head to Los Angeles for a 9 a.m. press conference at Trump National Golf Course before making his way to Las Vegas for a planned rally at the Expo World Market Center. Trump is slated to speak at his Las Vegas rally at 7 p.m., his campaign said.