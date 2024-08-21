Kamala Harris will wrap up the DNC in Chicago, while Donald Trump’s campaign schedule focuses on the border

With Vice President Kamala Harris slated to speak Thursday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, former President Donald Trump’s campaign will turn its attention to Arizona and Georgia.

Harris will take the stage at the United Center in Chicago Thursday to formally accept the nomination as the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate. Following her acceptance, the DNC will wrap up, and Harris will return to Washington, D.C., the White House said.

Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have stuck close to Chicago all week, making only one campaign appearance outside the Windy City. That stop came Tuesday in Milwaukee, about 90 minutes outside Chicago, where Harris and Walz held a rally at the Fiserv Forum.

But Harris-Walz organizers have held a number of events around the country throughout the week in support of the ticket. Thursday, for example, the campaign will host at least 150 watch parties in Pennsylvania as Harris makes her nomination acceptance speech at the DNC.

Trump and his running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R., Ohio), meanwhile, will turn their attention to immigration policy Thursday. Trump will appear in Cochise County, Ariz., where he will visit the U.S. southern border late Thursday morning, his campaign said.

Vance will also speak about immigration and border security at his own campaign event in Valdosta, Ga.

Trump on Friday will then head to Las Vegas for a campaign event focused on not taxing workers’ tips. He is also scheduled to appear at a rally in Glendale, Ariz., later in the day.