A new PAC cut checks to all Philly state House incumbents facing primary challengers — except Kevin Boyle

Philadelphia’s Democratic House delegation in Harrisburg cut checks to each of its members facing primary challengers this year — except State Rep. Kevin Boyle.

The Philly delegation last year started its first-ever political action committee, Philly Voice PAC, to help support its members. Down-ballot candidates can struggle to raise money compared to statewide and federal races that pull in millions of dollars, said Rep. Morgan Cephas (D., Philadelphia), who chairs the delegation.

Cephas, who also chairs the PAC and is seen as a likely future candidate for Congress, said the group sent $1,000 checks to each of the “viable Democratic members” facing primary challengers: Reps. Amen Brown, Malcolm Kenyatta, Regina Young, Rick Krajewski, and Roni Green.

The Philly delegation’s decision not to support Boyle, who had an outburst at a Montgomery County bar last month, shows his closest colleagues doubt his ability to serve an eighth term and delivers another blow to his reelection campaign. House Democrats need to maintain all 102 of their seats to maintain their one-seat majority next year, and Republicans have been targeting Boyle’s Northeast Philadelphia district as one they could flip.

“There are some challenges in that race, very difficult challenges,” Cephas said. “We want to make sure we treat the situation with dignity because we recognize there is a challenge. And we are hoping that he’s getting the support that he needs, not just for himself, but for his family, friends and young children.”

Boyle has struggled with his mental health, and told constituents in a 2022 letter he had been in psychosis and received treatment. However, after the most recent incident, House leaders said he was “seeking help,” and Sean Dougherty scrambled to enter the Democratic primary for his seat as Boyle’s candidacy seemed uncertain. But Boyle also filed petitions to run for reelection.

Cephas and other top House Democrats last month circulated petitions for Dougherty, the nephew of former labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty and son of state Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty, as leaders scrambled to find another candidate before the filing deadline. Democratic leaders had hoped Boyle would withdraw from the race this week, but he did not do so by Wednesday’s deadline to remove candidates’ names from the April 23 primary ballot.

Boyle, the brother of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The Philly delegation has a long history of working together to represent the city’s interests in Harrisburg. Mayor Cherelle L. Parker previously chaired it while she was a state representative. Cephas said she wants to elevate the delegation’s profile in an effort to combat voter apathy.

“We have to change that if we really want to maintain the House and keep Pennsylvania blue,” Cephas said. “We want to make sure this PAC is investing in members so we can invest back into our Democratic majority.”

The PAC has raised approximately $18,000 so far from its first two fundraisers, Cephas added.