State Rep. Kevin Boyle filed to run for reelection despite ‘seeking help’ after outburst at Montco bar

State Rep. Kevin Boyle filed paperwork Monday to run for reelection, days after House leaders said he was “seeking help” after an outburst at a Montgomery County bar.

Boyle, 44, appeared in Harrisburg Tuesday to file more than 800 nominating signatures to appear on the April primary ballot. The Northeast Philly Democrat has been open about his mental health struggles in recent years, but his latest drunken tirade — where he threatened to hit female employees and “end this bar” at Gaul & Co. Malt House last week in Rockledge — led Democratic leaders to seek out another candidate.

House Majority Leader Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery) called the video of the outburst “very troubling” and said Boyle was “seeking help.” It’s unclear what that help involved, and Boyle could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

In recent months, Boyle has been noticeably absent from public appearances. He hasn’t tweeted from his official account since September. He also missed several session days at the end of 2023, including three of nine session days in October and all three session days in November, according to attendance documents obtained through an open records request for attendance from January through November 2023.

Boyle has represented the 172nd District in Northeast Philadelphia since 2011. He flipped the seat from Republican control at age 30 by beating Republican State Rep. John Perzel, a former House speaker who was involved in a corruption scandal at the time.

Sean Dougherty, from the politically powerful Dougherty family, emerged over the weekend as a potential candidate to help Democrats maintain control of that district — and their narrow majority in the state House. As of 12 p.m., Dougherty had not filed petitions to get on the ballot. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Tuesday to hand-deliver their signed petitions.

Dougherty, 30, is former labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty’s nephew and state Supreme Court Justice Kevin Dougherty’s son.

Two Republican candidates — Aizaz Gill and Patrick Gushue — have also filed petitions to appear on the April 23 primary ballot, according to the Department of State.

This is a developing story and will be updated.