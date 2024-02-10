Police are investigating State Rep. Kevin Boyle’s apparent drunken outburst at Montco bar, including alleged threats that he would hit female employees

Police in Rockledge, Montgomery County, are investigating State Rep. Kevin Boyle’s recorded outburst at a bar there early Thursday morning, including alleged threats to “hit female employees.”

A video circulating on social media shows Boyle yelling at staffers at Gaul & Co. Malt House on Huntingdon Pike, telling them he’ll “end this bar.”

“Listen, you just drank a little bit too much, just go home,” a woman says to Boyle in the video.

Rockledge Borough Police Chief John Gallagher, in a news release sent Saturday, said a bouncer called 911 at 12:18 a.m. Thursday, alleging that Boyle had threatened to hit female employees, including a female bartender. Gallagher said police were also told Boyle was intoxicated and “possibly under the influence of drugs.”

When police arrived at the bar, they found Boyle, 44, standing outside. He presented his driver’s license, Gallagher said, but would not provide further details. Responding officers, according to Gallagher, were told Boyle was asked to leave several times and wouldn’t.

The female staffers Boyle allegedly threatened declined to press charges, Gallagher said.

House Democratic representatives could not be immediately reached for comment Saturday.

On Friday, State Rep. Matt Bradford, the House majority leader, said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media. It is very troubling.

“Rep. Boyle has been open about his personal challenges,” Bradford said in the statement. “We are encouraged that our colleague and dear friend is seeking help.”

Boyle, a younger brother of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, is a Democrat who flipped the Northeast Philadelphia seat from Republican control at age 30. He has represented the Northeast Philadelphia House district since 2011.

Boyle has been open about past struggles with mental health. He was arrested and charged with harassment in September 2021 after showing up at his ex-wife’s house, violating a protection-from-abuse order she’d filed against him. The charges were dropped, according to court records, and his record has since been expunged.

Gallagher said that the investigation into the latest episode is continuing and that the Malt House has been fully cooperative, with employees preserving footage from surveillance cameras at the bar and their personal phones.

Neither Boyle’s status as an elected official nor his political party will play a role in the investigation, Gallagher said in the release.

“The investigation continues,” Gallagher said, “and appropriate action will be taken at its conclusion.”