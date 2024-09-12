Pet talk is overtaking the presidential campaign.

First, we heard a little-remembered 2021 interview in which Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance’s criticize prominent Democrats as “childless cat ladies.” Then on Tuesday, Taylor Swift endorsed Kamala Harris by pointing out she lives with felines, not kids.

After that, former President Donald Trump falsely told the world in his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday that immigrants in Ohio are eating cats and dogs.

And Thursday evening, Republican South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — who infamously wrote in her book that she shot her 14-month-old puppy — will speak at a Trump-sponsored town hall in Morgantown, Berks County, along with North Dakota Gov. Doug Bergum, also a Republican.

The odd confluence of animal-related events has been noticed.

“Pennsylvanians who care about animal welfare could hold that against Trump,” Philadelphia Democratic strategist J.J. Balaban said Thursday. “…As a famous Berks County native said, “karma is a cat.”

The native he referenced is Swift, who’s from West Reading.

Spokespeople for Noem, Trump, and Harris were not immediately available to comment..