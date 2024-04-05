Donald Trump will hold a rally in Lehigh County, the same day as his Bucks County fundraiser

Former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Schnecksville in Lehigh County on April 13, the same day as his Bucks County fundraiser and 10 days before the Pennsylvania primary.

The rally will take place at the Schnecksville Fire Hall at 4550 Old Packhouse Road. The doors will open at 3 p.m. and Trump will deliver remarks four hours later, at 7 p.m.

Trump will be at a fundraiser in Newton, Bucks County — the Philadelphia region’s only truly purple collar county — on the same day.

It will be Trump’s third visit to the battleground state this year. In February, Trump repeated his false claim that he won Pennsylvania in the 2020 election at a National Rifle Association gathering in Harrisburg, and launched his sneaker brand in Philadelphia.

The Bucks County fundraiser will be hosted by several longtime GOP donors, including Jim Worthington, a health club owner who defied COVID closures in 2020. Tickets for the event start at $2,500 per person and go up to $250,000 for a host couple, according to the invitation.

Lehigh County, where the rally will take place, will play an important role in the race between Trump and President Joe Biden.

In 2020, Biden won Lehigh County by less than 8 percentage points. Biden visited the county earlier this year to promote a message of an economic comeback, as he looks to hold onto it in November.

Both politicians have tried to reach Latino voters in the region.

The visit to Pennsylvania will take Trump into two of the most competitive congressional districts in the state.

U.S. Rep Susan Wild, a Democrat who represents the Lehigh Valley, won by just under 2 percentage points in the 2022 midterms, and Republicans are eying her seat. Bucks County is represented by U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a moderate Republican who has yet to say whether he’ll back the former president in November.