Wounded Donald Trump appears at RNC following shooting; Nikki Haley expected to speak tonight; Biden hits the campaign trail

Nikki Haley, who ran against Trump for the presidential nomination, is expected to speak at the RNC tonight.
Former President Donald Trump appeared with a bandaged ear during the first night of the Republican National Convention two days after being shot by a would-be assassin.
Pennsylvania delegates are in the spotlight at the RNC following the weekend shooting in Butler, Pa., which claimed the life of a local firefighter.
The FBI has made little progress in uncovering the motive of the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.
Trump selected U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his vice presidential pick.
The RNC continues tonight with a focus on immigration and crime. A speaker list has yet to be released, but former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley is expected to take the stage Tuesday.
Nikki Haley, Trump’s former primary rival, was a last-minute addition to the schedule.
The former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor waited two months after dropping out in March to say she would vote for him. Then last week, she announced she would instruct her convention delegates to vote for Trump but wasn’t planning to attend the convention.
President Joe Biden to speak in Nevada today
President Joe Biden will speak at the NAACP convention in Las Vegas today, aiming to showcase his administration’s support for Black voters who are a tentpole of the Democratic coalition and of his personal political support.
He’ll also participate in an interview with BET. And tomorrow, he’ll address UnidosUS, looking to bolster his appeal to Latino voters, another crucial Democratic-leaning bloc.
Bandaged Trump formally nominated as Republican nominee, as investigation into assassination attempt continues
Donald Trump was formally nominated as his party’s presidential candidate as Republicans kicked off their national convention Monday under heightened security concerns and an ongoing investigation into the attempt on his life during a weekend campaign rally in Western Pennsylvania.
The former president pledged resilience in his first media interviews following the attempted assassination Saturday at a fairgrounds in Butler, Pa. He said his brush with death had prompted him to “throw out” the speech that he’d planned to deliver to party delegates at the Milwaukee convention later this week.
What are conventions like the RNC actually for?
While political conventions have largely grown into television events designed to promote political parties and their leaders, the business of the convention includes formally nominating the primary winner — in this case, Trump — as the party’s official presidential nominee. That roll call vote took place in Milwaukee on Monday.
Another important function that usually takes place is formalizing a party platform. That platform, the party's first since 2016, was approved Monday and its priorities include closing the U.S.-Mexico border for migrants and mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.
Trump’s economic plans include proposed tariffs, tax cuts and no taxes on tips. Details are scarce
The first night of the Republican National Convention kept its official focus on the economy Monday even after Saturday’s shooting at a rally in Pennsylvania in which former President Donald Trump was injured.
Speakers argued that Trump would fix inflation and bring back prosperity simply by returning to the White House as president. Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin lamented, “Tonight, America, the land of opportunity, just doesn’t feel like that anymore.”