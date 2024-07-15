Probe into Donald Trump assassination attempt makes halting progress as the he reveals VP pick on first day of GOP convention

Donald Trump was formally nominated as his party’s presidential candidate as Republicans kicked off their national convention Monday under heightened security concerns and an ongoing investigation into the attempt on his life during a weekend campaign rally in Western Pennsylvania.

The former president pledged resilience in his first media interviews following the attempted assassination Saturday at a fairgrounds in Butler, Pa. He said his brush with death had prompted him to “throw out” the speech that he’d planned to deliver to party delegates at the Milwaukee convention later this week.

Instead, he told the New York Post, he was drafting a new address that he hoped would “unite our country” but added: “I don’t know if that’s possible.”

Meanwhile, federal authorities reported only halting progress Monday in their efforts to determine what motivated Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20-year-old Allegheny County man they’ve identified as Trump’s would-be assassin, as finger-pointing and recriminations continued surrounding the failure of security protocols that allowed him to get so close to the rally stage.

Leaders of three congressional committees announced plans to hold hearings, with the House Committee on Oversight announcing it would kick things off with testimony next week from Kimberly Cheatle, the director of the U.S. Secret Service.

Cheatle defended her agency’s handling of the Butler rally in a statement — her first since the thwarted attempt on Trump’s life. She also expressed confidence in the Secret Service’s RNC security plans.

“The Secret Service is working with all involved federal, state, and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again,” Cheatle said.

The day also delivered Trump a series of significant wins. In addition to receiving the official GOP nomination during a roll-call vote from the convention floor, he revealed his pick for vice president — U.S. Sen. JD Vance of Ohio — and scored a significant legal victory in one of the three remaining criminal cases pending against him.

A federal judge in Florida dismissed charges that Trump had mishandled classified documents after leaving the White House, ruling that Special Counsel Jack Smith, whose office had brought the case, had been improperly appointed and was, therefore, illegally prosecuting the case.

The decision, which broke with years of precedent, drew scrutiny from legal experts. Smith’s office, through a spokesperson, vowed to appeal.

But while Trump had pledged unity in the interviews he gave conservative media just hours before, he greeted news of his legal reprieve with a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, denouncing what he described as a Democratic witch hunt against him.

Hunt for would-be assassins’ motive continues as questions linger around rally security

The FBI said Monday it had gained access to the data on Crooks’ phone, but the information it contained did little to shed light on what prompted his actions. So far, investigators have been stymied in their search for a motive by Crooks’ relative lack of social media presence and absence of any clear political leanings.

A registered Republican, he’d previously donated to a progressive political action committee. Former classmates at Bethel Park High School, the suburb of Pittsburgh where Crooks grew up, have offered conflicting depictions, with some describing him as a quiet victim of bullying and others recalling him as an engaged student unafraid to embrace conservative politics.

Law enforcement sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity to protect their investigation, told the Washington Post on Monday they’d determined the gun Crooks used Saturday had been legally purchased by his father 11 years ago. Crooks bought 50 rounds of ammunition at a local gun store the morning of the rally, they said.

Investigators, who are treating the incident as an act of domestic terrorism, believe Crooks acted alone. And Butler County District Attorney Richard A. Goldinger said Monday that in light of Crooks’ death at the hands of the Secret Service, he did not anticipate filing criminal charges in connection with the attack.

Meanwhile, attention remained focused on the Secret Service’s apparent failure to secure the rally site.

The agency told CNN that it did not sweep the agricultural tool manufacturing plant from which Crooks took up his rooftop position and fired the shots that grazed Trump’s ear, killed one man, and seriously wounded two other spectators. Instead, it said, it had relied on local law enforcement to secure the building.

But Bob Dandoy, mayor of the City of Butler, told The Inquirer that just a small number of city police had helped man the rally grounds. They were responsible, he said, for securing the hospital after Trump and victims were transported there.

He said that the city and township of Butler each have their own police forces, and that he was not sure which was the main source of support to the Secret Service on Saturday.

The Pennsylvania State Police maintained, meanwhile, that it was not responsible for the area where the building was located and that it “delivered all resources that the United States Secret Service requested,” helping secure the inside of the perimeter.

No matter who was responsible for the building, signs of trouble emerged minutes before shots rang out. Several rallygoers have reported to local authorities that they saw Crooks acting suspiciously and pacing near magnetometers earlier in the day, according to a law enforcement official who spoke to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Others later waved officers toward the building after spotting Crooks on the roof, they said. A Butler Township police officer who was dispatched to investigate briefly encountered the gunman before shots rang out, but was forced to drop back down to safety when Crooks pointed his rifle at him, Butler County Sheriff Michael Slupe said.

In an interview with CNN Monday, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas described those events as a “failure” of security.

“An incident like this cannot happen,” he said.

Attack on Trump puts renewed spotlight on Pa. delegation at RNC

But those lingering questions and the heightened focus on security did not appear to have dampened the celebratory mood among GOP delegates as they gathered in Milwaukee for the first day of their party’s nominating convention.

Though they endured hourlong wait times in screening checkpoint lines for secured areas and were limited to carrying only what they could fit into convention-issued small, clear tote bags, Secret Service officials said those measures had been planned before the attempt on Trump’s life.

Still, delegates eagerly filed into the convention hall to cast their roll call votes that formally named Trump their nominee and to celebrate the unveiling of Vance as his vice presidential pick.

Earlier in the day, Pennsylvania’s delegates gathered at a state delegation breakfast in Waukesha, a suburb of Milwaukee, under a renewed spotlight in light of the weekend’s events in Butler.

“Because of what happened Saturday evening the eyes of the world are on us,” delegate chair Jim Worthington said.

He recounted the defiant image of former President Donald Trump, fist raised after he was shot, walking off stage.

“It is now our turn to do the same thing, because the future of America is dependent upon Pennsylvania,” Worthington said.

Other speakers called for less violent rhetoric in politics.

“Where we go from here is the question,” U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R., Pa.) said at the breakfast. “What do we do? There’s talk of unity. Is this a clarifying moment of unity? Let’s do our best to make it that.”

Then, in a jab at his rival party, Meuser added: “But did you see by any chance the release that Democrats put out on our platform? It was full of hate.”

Staff writers Rob Tornoe, Ryan W. Briggs, and Max Marin contributed to this article, which also contains information from the Associated Press.