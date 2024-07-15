Pa. delegates are in the spotlight as RNC kicks off after Trump assassination attempt

WASHEUKA, Wis. — Pennsylvania’s delegates to the Republican National Convention gathered Monday morning as the convention kicked off amid a renewed spotlight on them and the swing state they call home.

”Because of what happened Saturday evening the eyes of the world are on us,” the delegation chair Jim Worthington said at Monday’s state delegation breakfast in Washeuka, a suburb of Milwaukee.

Worthington recounted the defiant image of former President Donald Trump, fist raised after he was shot Saturday in Butler, Pa., walking off stage.

“It is now our turn to do the same thing, because the future of America is dependent upon Pennsylvania,” Worthington said. “Make no mistake about it.”

The state delegation breakfast, typically a casual gathering in a hotel ballroom, was opened up to members of the media, who huddled in the back behind rope lines.

The delegates gathered burst into applause and cheers when the learned during the breakfast that a federal judge had dismissed charges against Trump for alleged mishandling of classified documents.

As a sign of the Pennsylvania delegation’s importance, House Speaker Mike Johnson s scheduled to speak to delegates at their breakfast Tuesday and Lara and Eric Trump are also slated to make appearances.

”There’s a reason they’re coming here and they’re not going to Alaska,” Worthington said.

Speakers on Monday included state Treasurer Stacey Garrity, Ted Christian, and radio host Rich Zeoli.

The breakfast also included calls for less violent rhetoric in politics — directed at Democrats.

”Where we go from here is the question,” U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser (R., Pa.) said at the breakfast. “What do we do? There’s talk of unity. Is this a clarifying moment of unity? Let’s do our best to make it that.”

Meuser then added: “But did you see by any chance the release that Democrats put out on our platform? It was full of hate.”