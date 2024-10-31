"<p>As Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump turn their attention to the Southwest, vice presidential candidateTim Walz will keep the campaign’s focus on Pennsylvania</p> <p>Walz is expected to visit Erie and Bucks County Thursday. He is slated to appear in Bucks County at about 11 a.m., followed by a stop in Erie at 4:45 p.m. Additional timing and location information was not immediately available.</p> <p>Bucks County, the only purple suburb of Philadelphia, could swing the race for Harris – or for former President Donald Trump. <a href=\\"https://www.inquirer.com/politics/election/bucks-county-2024-election-swing-voters-20241007.html\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">Both campaigns are well aware.</a></p> <p>Harris is slated to appear Thursday evening at a rally in Las Vegas, though additional timing or location information had not yet been announced early Wednesday afternoon. The event, part of a series of “When We Vote We Win” rallies from Harris’ campaign, will feature Jennifer Lopez as a celebrity guest speaker, and a performance from Latin rock band Maná.</p> <p>Trump is slated to begin the campaign trail Thursday with<a href=\\"https://event.donaldjtrump.com/events/president-donald-j-trump-to-hold-a-rally-in-albuquerque-new-mexico?_gl=1*9fmdqw*_gcl_au*MTI4OTg1OTc1MC4xNzI5NzA0ODY1&_ga=2.18824890.2074032771.1730135907-336985402.1721842257\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\"> a rally in Albuquerque, N.M.</a>, in the early afternoon. He is expected to then head to Nevada for <a href=\\"https://event.donaldjtrump.com/events/president-donald-j-trump-to-hold-a-rally-in-henderson-nv?_gl=1*9fmdqw*_gcl_au*MTI4OTg1OTc1MC4xNzI5NzA0ODY1&_ga=2.18824890.2074032771.1730135907-336985402.1721842257\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\">a rally in Henderson</a> later in the afternoon.</p> <p>Following his planned rallies, Trump is scheduled to join former Fox News personality Tucker Carlson for<a href=\\"https://tuckercarlson.com/?_nlid=5rvtFPqvnt&_nhids=gbjbFYG1V2\\" rel=\\"noopener noreferrer\\" target=\\"_blank\\"> a stop on the pundit’s live tour in Glendale, Ariz.</a>, at the Desert Diamond Arena. Billed as the “grand finale” of the “Tucker Carlson Live Tour,” the event will feature a live interview with Trump, and will serve as a benefit for hurricane relief efforts.</p> <p><em>— Nick Vadala and Aliya Schneider</em></p>"