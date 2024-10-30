Trump sues Bucks County over long lines, cut-offs for voters seeking to cast mail ballots

Donald Trump’s campaign has taken steps to sue Bucks County over long lines at county election offices that left some voters unable to request and cast their mail ballots in-person Tuesday.

The campaign filed a writ of summons late Tuesday night in Common Pleas Court, naming the county, the members of its elections board, and its elections director as defendants.

Though the court document does not detail the campaign’s complaints, the legal arguments it intends to pursue, or what relief it seeks, such filings are meant to put defendants on notice of a coming legal action.

In addition to Trump’s campaign, the filing also names the campaign of GOP Senate candidate Dave McCormick and the Republican National Committee as plaintiffs. They are represented by GOP election lawyer Wally Zimolong, of Wayne.

The suit was first announced Tuesday evening by RNC Chair Michael Whatley at a Trump campaign rally in Allentown.

“We are going to fight this thing in court,” he said. “Donald Trump needs your votes. Donald Trump needs Pennsylvania. America needs Pennsylvania.”

» READ MORE: Republicans are frustrated over long lines, early cut-offs for in-person mail voting in Bucks County. It underscores limits of Pa.’s law.

The legal action comes as Republicans have grown increasingly frustrated in recent days over the long lines outside the county administration building and satellite offices where voters had hoped to take advantage of on-demand mail voting, allowing them to request and cast their mail ballots in person.

Voters have been regularly turned away as the office as queues have grown so long that it would take staff the rest of the office’s hours of operation to work through those already in line, county officials have said.

Trump and his allies have sought to paint those cutoffs as county officials denying people the right to vote. But people who were turned away from the lines still had the option, before Tuesday’s ballot request deadline, to apply for a mail ballot online and either return it by mail or drop it off in-person at election offices at any point before Nov. 5.

They can also cast a ballot on the polls on Election Day.

A spokesperson for the county declined to comment on the Trump campaign’s lawsuit Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.