Kamala Harris, Donald Trump campaign schedules today; lawsuit tries to block RFK Jr. from Pa. ballot
Meanwhile, President Joe Biden made a stop in Wilmington to greet campaign staff on his way to his Rehoboth Beach home.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will hold a rally in Arizona Friday night.
Former President Donald Trump has no public events scheduled today. He'll hold a rally in Montana on Saturday.
Trump agreed to debate Harris on ABC on Sept. 10. Trump also proposed two additional debates, one on NBC and another on Fox News, and Harris said she's "happy to have a conversation" about an additional debate.
A Democratic-aligned political action committee has mounted a legal challenge that could block Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from the Pennsylvania ballot.
How JD Vance could have further entangled the Trump campaign with Project 2025.
Who will play Walz on Saturday Night Live? Not Steve Martin.
Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, continue their battleground state tour Friday with a rally in Arizona.
The event will take place later this evening at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., according to the Arizona Republic.
Harris plans to do a major TV interview sometime this month
Following a campaign event with auto workers in Michigan, Vice President Kamala Harris said she’s “glad,” Donald Trump agreed to debate and said she would schedule her first major interview as the party's nominee before September.
Harris took questions from the traveling pool after Trump held a long-winded and falsehood filled press conference earlier in the day, accusing her of dodging reporters’ questions.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. faces lawsuit that could block him from being on ballots in Pennsylvania
A Democratic-aligned political action committee has mounted a legal challenge that could block Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate for president, from appearing on Pennsylvania’s ballot in November.
Kennedy, an environmental lawyer and longtime vaccine skeptic, has been working to secure ballot access in all 50 states. He filed paperwork for the Pennsylvania ballot in June.
Joe Biden had ice cream with campaign staffers after dropping out of the race
Of course, ice cream was involved.
President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted a thank you event on Thursday for hundreds of staffers who worked on the reelection campaign that he chose to exit nearly three weeks ago.
Philly teachers are loving Tim Walz, a former teacher, as Kamala Harris’ running mate
Fatim Byrd didn’t know much about Tim Walz until Vice President Kamala Harris chose him as her running mate Tuesday.
Once Byrd read up on the two-term Minnesota governor, he quickly got excited: Walz spent two decades as a social studies teacher in public high schools from the 1990s through 2006. He coached football and he was the first faculty adviser to the Mankato West High School Gay Straight Alliance, a position he took after one of the first openly gay students at the school approached Walz and asked for help.