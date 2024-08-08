Donald Trump, Kamala Harris agree to presidential debate on ABC next month

Former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have agreed to appear at a previously-scheduled presidential debate on ABC on Sept. 10, the network confirmed Thursday.

Trump has backed out of attending the previously scheduled debate, which was originally supposed to be against President Joe Biden before he withdrew his reelection bid and endorsed Harris. The location remains to be determined.

During a news conference at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, Trump proposed three debates in September. In addition to ABC, he proposed a debate with Harris on Sept. 4 on Fox News in Pennsylvania and Sept. 25 on NBC, which would now conflict with the ABC debate the two campaigns have agreed to.

“I think it’s very important to have debates,” Trump told reporters.

Trump is suing both ABC News and George Stephanopoulos after the longtime anchor said a jury concluded Trump “raped” E. Jean Carroll. That Manhattan jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse but not rape, which has a specific legal definition in New York.

Trump suggested on Fox & Friends Wednesday that lawsuit wouldn’t prevent him from appearing on ABC to debate Harris, since the moderators would be World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis.

“It’s up to me, obviously,” Trump said. “I think debates are very important, and I think she’ll be exposed like Biden was exposed.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.