Donald Trump returning to Pennsylvania, backs out of debate; Barack Obama endorses Kamala Harris
Next up for Harris is picking a VP nominee, with Gov. Josh Shapiro still among a short list of candidates reportedly being considered.
Former President Donald Trump is traveling back to Pennsylvania next week to hold a rally in Harrisburg.
Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, have endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.
Some public education advocates are pushing against Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as a vice presidential nominee.
Gabby Giffords, wife of VP contender Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, campaigned for Harris alongside Shapiro supporters in Pennsylvania Thursday.
More than 50 Pa. labor leaders back Josh Shapiro amid VP consideration
More than 50 Pennsylvania labor leaders signed a letter in support of Gov. Josh Shapiro, as he continues to be considered as a potential running mate for Vice President Kamala Harris.
The major political power players threw their support behind Shapiro in the letter, sent to their “Democratic Brothers and Sisters,” according to NBC News.
Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, have endorsed Kamala Harris' presidential campaign.
In a video shared on social media Friday morning, Harris is seen taking a call from the Obamas backstage at a campaign event. It's unclear when the call took place — Barack Obama noted in his post it happened "earlier this week."
Trump returning to Pennsylvania for a rally
Former President Donald Trump will return to Pennsylvania next week for the first time since a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man attempted to assassinate him.
Trump will return to the state less than three weeks after an assassination attempt against him at an open-air campaign rally in Butler, Pa., where a bullet grazed his ear.
Donald Trump backs out of debate with Kamala Harris
Donald Trump has backed out of a previously scheduled debate that was slated to take place in September.
In a statement, Trump claimed it was "inappropriate" to schedule a debate with Harris because she is not yet officially the Democratic nominee, though she has secured the support of enough delegates and does not face any challengers.
Philly-based group of Nikki Haley voters now support Kamala Harris. Then came a cease-and-desist letter.
Haley Voters for Harris, a Philadelphia-based group led by Nikki Haley voters against former President Donald Trump, has set its sights on Pennsylvania and other crucial battleground states, encouraging Haley’s backers to throw their support instead behind Vice President Kamala Harris’ candidacy.
But Haley, a former Republican presidential candidate, is not on board.
Some public education advocates are pushing against Josh Shapiro VP bid
A network of more than two dozen public education advocacy groups from across the country published a letter Wednesday night urging Vice President Kamala Harris not to select Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro as her running mate because of his support for private school vouchers.
School vouchers, which provide parents with state funding to send children to private schools, are an issue on which Shapiro has agreed to compromise with Republicans since becoming governor.