Barack and Michelle Obama endorse Kamala Harris

Former President Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, have endorsed Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

In a video shared on social media Friday morning, Harris is seen taking a call from the Obamas backstage at a campaign event. It’s unclear when the call took place — Barack Obama noted in his post it happened “earlier this week.”

Advertisement

“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Barack Obama said to Harris.

“I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you,” Michelle Obama said. “This is going to be historic.”

Obama has been in regular contact with Harris since she officially announced her presidential campaign Sunday, providing advice on building and mounting a successful campaign against former President Donald Trump, NBC News reported. Harris was an early supporter of Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign, and spoke at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in North Carolina. Obama campaigned for Harris during her run for attorney general in California.

Obama’s endorsement caps a rush of Democratic support to Harris’ campaign following President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the race. Nearly all elected Democrats in Congress have endorsed her campaign, including Pennsylvania Sens. John Casey and John Fetterman. Among the few elected Democrats who hasn’t specifically backed Harris is New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, who was convicted on bribery charges and will resign on Aug. 20.

Here in Philadelphia, Harris has garnered the support of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, who said the vice president “is prepared to meet this moment.” Parker said the Biden administration has been a key ally to Philadelphia, citing more that $600 million in federal grants the city received in the seven months she’s been mayor.

So far, no Democrat has stepped up to challenge Harris, and she has already earned enough support from delegates to easily secure the party’s presidential nomination.

Democrats will officially select their nominee in a virtual roll call ahead of their convention in Chicago next month, possibly as soon as Aug. 1. She will have to select her vice presidential nominee by Aug. 7, Ohio’s ballot deadline, according to rules established by the Democratic National Committee. The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to begin in Chicago on Aug. 19.